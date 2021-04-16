Newquay upgrades for G7 meeting

US President Joe Biden will fly into Newquay aboard Air Force One. Credit: BOEING not claimed - PR image

Council-ownded Newquay Airport receives 7.8m in government funding to update in advance of G7 summit in June

Council-owned Newquay Airport in Cornwall has been given government funding of £7.8m to prepare it to handle the aircraft of several world leaders arriving for the G7 summit in June.

A Cornwall Council report said the airport could not currently support ‘the needs of the aircraft types that will be arriving’. World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are due to attend. ‘The council has very recently received notification from the government’s Cabinet Office that it would be providing grant funding of £7.853m to support required upgrade works at the airport in readiness for the G7 summit,’ the council report stated.

Cornwall was chosen by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to host the G7 summit, which will be held primarily at the Carbis Bay Hotel where the leaders will conduct their meetings.