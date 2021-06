Published: 12:00 AM June 29, 2021

NMA’s core business revolves around the maintenance of Textron Lycoming or Teledyne Continental engines - Credit: Nicholson McLaren Aviation

Nicholson McLaren Aviation (NMA) has announced that it has received FAA approval for its maintenance business, in addition to its pre-existing CAA and EASA approvals.

Established in 2006, the firm’s core business is maintenance of Textron Lycoming or Teledyne Continental engines, along with the support of bespoke experimental projects.