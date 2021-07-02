Nine hundred ferry flights for pilot Margrit Waltz!

Published: 9:39 AM July 2, 2021

Margrit Waltz (top left) recently logged her 900th ferry flight, delivering a TBM 940 from France to the US - Credit: Daher

Pilot Margrit Waltz recently logged her 900th ferry flight, when she delivered a Daher TBM 940 to Delaware County Airport near Muncie, Indiana.

One of the world’s most experienced ferry pilots, Waltz departed Daher’s Aircraft Division headquarters and TBM production site in Tarbes, France on 11 May, and landed in Delaware three days later.

The trip took a total of 15 hours and 38 minutes of flight time, and involved stopovers in the UK, Iceland, and Canada. Upon her arrival at Delaware County Airport she was welcomed by personnel from Muncie Aviation – one of the oldest authorized TBM distributors in the USA.

In 1991, Waltz was one of the first pilots to ferry a TBM-family aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean for Daher.

