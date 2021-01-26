Pilatus delivers 100th PC-24

The Pilatus PC-24, seen here operating on a flooded unprepared runway, has reached one hundred deliveries within three years from certification Pilatus 2021

Pilatus has delivered its 100th PC-24, barely three years since the type received FAA and EASA type certifications

Pilatus has delivered its 100th PC-24, barely three years since the type received FAA and EASA type certifications. The first production aircraft was delivered to New Hampshire-based PlaneSense in February 2018, while Jetfly Aviation received the 100th aeroplane to roll out of the production line in early January. According to Pilatus the PC-24 fleet has now accrued more than 33,500 flight hours, with the fleet leader logging 2,375 hours. “We hit the bullseye with the PC-24−I’m very encouraged by such high demand,” said Pilatus Chairman Oscar Schwenk. “We’re already sold out for 2021, but the order book is open for deliveries from 2022 onward.”

Powered by Williams FJ44-4A engines, the single-pilot-certified jet can carry up to eleven passengers, offering a range of 2,000nm and a maximum cruise of 440kt TAS.