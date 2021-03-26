Pilot’s Where to Fly Guide 2021 - coming soon with July issue!
PUBLISHED: 09:13 26 March 2021
Archant
A basic listing for your flying school or club in our ‘Where to Fly Guide’ is free! Get in touch today with your up to date details
Pilot’s Where to Fly Guide 2021 is on the way!
We’re putting together our annual Where to Fly Guide, the definitive guide to flying schools and clubs in the UK and overseas, planning for it to appear alongside the July edition of Pilot magazine.
A basic entry in the listings section is completely free and will highlight what your particular club/school can offer. However, before we can include your entry, we need to have up-to-date information.
We’ll be contacting all those who appeared in the 2020 guide over the next few weeks.
If your organisation is a new one, or has not appeared in previous editions, please take the earliest opportunity to contact Pilot Editor at philip.whiteman@archant.co,uk or our Where to Fly Guide compiler at keithewilson@gmail.com