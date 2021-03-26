Pilot’s Where to Fly Guide 2021 - coming soon with July issue!

SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

PUBLISHED: 09:13 26 March 2021

Get in touch now with your up to date info to have your club or school included in Pilot's Where to Fly Guide

A basic listing for your flying school or club in our ‘Where to Fly Guide’ is free! Get in touch today with your up to date details

Pilot’s Where to Fly Guide 2021 is on the way!

We’re putting together our annual Where to Fly Guide, the definitive guide to flying schools and clubs in the UK and overseas, planning for it to appear alongside the July edition of Pilot magazine.

A basic entry in the listings section is completely free and will highlight what your particular club/school can offer. However, before we can include your entry, we need to have up-to-date information.

We’ll be contacting all those who appeared in the 2020 guide over the next few weeks.

If your organisation is a new one, or has not appeared in previous editions, please take the earliest opportunity to contact Pilot Editor at philip.whiteman@archant.co,uk or our Where to Fly Guide compiler at keithewilson@gmail.com

