Piper Pilot 100i debuts

Eugenio Facci

Published: 9:55 AM June 3, 2021   
A Piper 100i aircraft flying above the sea

The Piper Pilot 100i has a 180hp Lycoming engine and a price tag under $300,000 - Credit: Piper

Piper has debuted its new trainer, the Piper Pilot 100i, at this year’s Sun ’n Fun in Florida. The company refers to the 100i as ‘the value priced addition to Piper’s trainer-class line-up’, with a price tag under $300,000. The aircraft is powered by a 180hp Lycoming engine and features a Garmin G3X glass cockpit, digital autopilot, IFR fit, and vinyl seats.  
Based on the venerable PA-28, the new model was announced two years ago and received type certification from the FAA in December 2020. The 180hp Lycoming IO-360-B4A offers a max cruise of 128kt TAS, with a 522nm range on a 45-minute IFR reserve. Piper says the cabin has been designed around direct input from flight instructors and students, and is ‘simple, yet functional and was specifically crafted to withstand the rigours of flight training’.
 

