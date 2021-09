Published: 5:50 PM September 20, 2021

The new Pilot 100i Piper aircraft will be based in Pennsylvania and Delaware - Credit: Piper Aircraft

Piper Aircraft has announced an order for twenty Pilot 100i single-engine trainers from flyGATEWAY Aviation Institute.

The order was placed at EAA AirVenture 2021, flyGATEWAY taking delivery of their first fourteen aircraft in January 2022.

With thirty aircraft, and more than three hundred students, flyGATEWAY is the largest flight academy in the Pennsylvania and Delaware area of the US.