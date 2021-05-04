SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Piper’s CEO stepping down

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 May 2021

British-born Simon Caldecott had taken up the CEO post at a difficult time for Piper, in the wake of the 2008 recession

British-born Simon Caldecott had taken up the CEO post at a difficult time for Piper, in the wake of the 2008 recession

not claimed

British-born Simon Caldecott had taken up the CEO’s post at a difficult time for Piper, in the wake of the 2008 Great Recession

Piper Aircraft’s CEO, British-born Simon Caldecott, is leaving the job after nearly ten years as the company’s President and CEO, and forty-seven years in the aviation industry.

Mr Caldecott became CEO in 2011, after a turbulent time for GA, during which the financial crash of 2008 hit sales and revenues. During Mr Caldecott’s time at the helm, the company designed and introduced the newest M-class flagship product, the M600. The latest version, the M600 SLS, was the first general aviation type to be certified with Garmin’s Emergency Autoland technology.

“It has been an honour and privilege leading Piper Aircraft through a transformative journey, from a legacy aircraft manufacturer to the first general aviation manufacturer to certify an autoland equipped general aviation aircraft. With everything in place, the Company’s future prospects are extremely encouraging and I look forward to a smooth transition,” said Mr Caldecott.

John Calcagno has been named as (Interim) Chief Executive Officer of Piper Aircraft.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passes away aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh logged almost six thousand hours of flying in his life

Cockpit report: Grumman G-21 Goose amphibious flying boat

Grumman G-21 Goose amphibious flying boat

Tech log: Light aircraft engines up to 150hp

Continental Robin 135

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Most Read

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passes away aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh logged almost six thousand hours of flying in his life

Cockpit report: Grumman G-21 Goose amphibious flying boat

Grumman G-21 Goose amphibious flying boat

Tech log: Light aircraft engines up to 150hp

Continental Robin 135

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Latest from the Pilot

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Piper’s CEO stepping down

British-born Simon Caldecott had taken up the CEO post at a difficult time for Piper, in the wake of the 2008 recession

Latest Kodiak turboprop launched

The Kodiak 100 Series III has a higher landing weight of 3,290kg

Adventure | Flying solo to Switzerland

Selfie en route to Abbeville

Flying Instrctor Course | £8.500 inc.VAT

One place remaining on flying instructor course at Solent Airport/Lee-on-Solent