Possible delays in Dynon deliveries 

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM February 1, 2022
A Beechcraft Bonanza V35 Dynon cockpit panel

A Beechcraft Bonanza V35 Dynon cockpit panel. The avionics company has warned of potential delivery delays due to several challenges affecting global supply chains - Credit: Dynon Avionics 

Avionics company Dynon has warned that it expects to see challenges delivering some products in the coming months due to the global supply chain crisis.

In an online post Dynon has warned that ‘the current sustained global supply chain crisis has seen us face increasing supplier de-commitments and dramatically increased delivery times’ and that ‘we will have challenges delivering some products in the coming months’. 

The avionics company noted that 2021 has been a record year in terms of customer demand and this, combined with the current challenges faced by the global supply chain, has reduced its ability to keep critical components 
in stock.

