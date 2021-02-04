SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

PPL fully funded by HCAP

PUBLISHED: 10:42 04 February 2021

The Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP) has just opened applications for several scholarships

The Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP) has just opened applications for several scholarships, including a full scholarship for a PPL(A) which provides up to 45 hours of flight training. Previous flying experience is not necessary, nor is it viewed to a candidates’ detriment. All candidates must be seventeen or over on 1 June 2021, and the course must be completed by 5 October.

HCAP is also offering two other scholarships, one for gliding and the other for a Flight Instructor course. The gliding scholarships are offered to people over the age of sixteen, and give the successful candidates the opportunity to join a one-week residential course at a youth British Gliding Association centre, which could potentially take a candidate to a first solo.

The Flight Instructor Certificate Scholarship covers all direct training and examination costs for the successful candidate as they work towards their Fixed Wing Flying Instructor Certificate. Training must be completed before the first week of October. Candidates must hold a valid EASA PPL(A), CPL(A) or ATPL(A) licence including a valid SEP class rating, have logged at least two hundred hours of flight time, and have met the requirements for CPL theoretical knowledge. Full details and application forms are available on the association’s website, www.airpilots.org

