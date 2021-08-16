News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Production Mustang replica flies!

Eugenio Facci

Published: 11:20 AM August 16, 2021   
The SW-51 - a 70% scale version of the P-51 Mustang plane

The SW-51 is a 70% scale version of the famous WWII fighter - Credit: Scalewings

The first production version of German company Scalewings’ P-51 Mustang replica has flown

Powered by a 142hp Rotax 915iS, the SW-51 is a 70% scale replica of the famous WWII fighter.

The first batch of twenty will be produced for a special 750kg national class in Poland, where Scalewings has its production facility, while EASA type certification is expected in 2022.

The turbocharged Rotax 915iS Turbo gives the SW-51 a climb rate of more than 2,200fpm. Ceiling is 15,000ft and Vne 216kt.


United Kingdom

