Proposal amended for Solent Airport

Published: 10:37 AM July 16, 2021

Hangar Homes new planning application is for twelve mixed-use hangars on the north-west corner of the airfield - Credit: Hangar Homes

The firm Hangar Homes has changed plans regarding its proposal for Solent Airport, in an attempt to overcome objections from the local council.

The company has ‘decided not to pursue a planning application for six mixed-use hangars and a heritage hangar/centre west of the control tower because of [an] issue with the ‘unobstructed strip’ between the units and the taxiway’.

The new planning application, instead, envisions ‘twelve mixed-use hangars on the north-west corner of the airfield, which is zoned for commercial use but unsuitable as an industrial estate’.

Hangar Homes believes the site is ‘ideal for commercial use and airside access on the ground floor and residential use upstairs’, and that ‘this would make a great aviation community for those that wish to run their business from and live adjacent to the airfield with its wonderful location on the Solent’.