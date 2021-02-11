SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

R/T courses on Zoom

PUBLISHED: 10:25 11 February 2021

Irv Lee heads Higherplane Aviation Training

Aimed at students, pilots looking for a ‘refresher’, and pilots new to the UK, the course includes future individual mentoring for radio examinations

With the PPL Masterclasses on hold due to the virus situation, Higherplane Aviation Training has moved its Radio Course from the classroom into Zoom. In line with the school’s philosophy, the syllabus is structured to start from a base of what the student already knows, to develop the learning into what is needed.

Aimed at students, pilots looking for a ‘refresher’, and pilots new to the UK, the course also includes future individual mentoring when nearing radio examinations, along with the validation paperwork. The last session of the four-part course includes a live moving-map NAVEX exercise.

