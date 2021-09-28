News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Record holder considering e-flight attempt

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM September 28, 2021   
Map graphic showing the route a plane flying around the world would take

If he was to make an around-the-world flight on an electric aircraft, Ludlow would probably need a different route than the one he successfully flew with his diesel Cessna 172R - Credit: Graphic News

Travis Ludlow, the eighteen-year-old who set the world record this year for being the youngest person to fly around the world, has said that he hopes “to be the first person to fly around the world in an electric aircraft”.

In emailed comments sent to Pilot, Ludlow also said that he “will be carrying on [with] the money raising campaign for UNICEF” on his next project.

The solo around-the-world flight, which ended on 12 July at Wycombe Air Park and was made all the more difficult by the Covid pandemic, raised funds for the United Nations agency that deals specifically with children’s issues. 

Don't Miss

Grant Shapps

Shapps announces independent body for CAA appeals

Eugenio Facci

person
Aviation Minister Robert Courts

Aviation Minister welcomes the resurgence of ‘heritage aviation’ 

Philip Whiteman

person
DA50 RG aircraft flying in grey sky; this aircraft is now distributed in the UK by Diamond Aircraft

Diamond DA50 now in the UK

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprop flying over mountain backdrop

Large Caravan EX order for e-flying?

Eugenio Facci

person