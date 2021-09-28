Record holder considering e-flight attempt

Published: 12:00 AM September 28, 2021

If he was to make an around-the-world flight on an electric aircraft, Ludlow would probably need a different route than the one he successfully flew with his diesel Cessna 172R - Credit: Graphic News

Travis Ludlow, the eighteen-year-old who set the world record this year for being the youngest person to fly around the world, has said that he hopes “to be the first person to fly around the world in an electric aircraft”.

In emailed comments sent to Pilot, Ludlow also said that he “will be carrying on [with] the money raising campaign for UNICEF” on his next project.

The solo around-the-world flight, which ended on 12 July at Wycombe Air Park and was made all the more difficult by the Covid pandemic, raised funds for the United Nations agency that deals specifically with children’s issues.