Ro-ro Kodiak 100 makes medical flights

person

Eugenio Facci

Published: 5:22 PM July 6, 2021   
kodiak 100 patient on stretcher

The Kodiak 100’s roll-on/roll-off capability avoids the necessity of moving a patient on/off a stretcher during transfers - Credit: Daher

The company Airborne Flying Service has leased two Daher Kodiak 100s for air ambulance operations in the South-Central USA. The features of the Kodiak 100, particularly the large loading door and an airframe that sits reasonably low, make the aircraft readily interoperable with ground ambulances, especially through the development of a roll-on/roll-off capability. 

Ro-ro operations avoid the necessity of moving a patient on/off a stretcher during transfers, while reducing the time a patient is exposed during loading/unloading between the ambulance and aircraft. Nicolas Chabbert, the CEO of Kodiak Aircraft, said: “Airborne Flying Service has developed a very promising scenario for the Kodiak 100 in air ambulance applications. The company’s experience working with multiple ambulance services in underserved areas makes this a great opportunity”.
 

America

