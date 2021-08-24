Centenary Rotax engine now available

Published: 12:26 PM August 24, 2021

To celebrate the company’s centenary, Rotax displayed the Rotax 915iS limited edition engine at its booth at AirVenture 2021.

This was specially designed for the one hundred year anniversary of BRP-Rotax in 2020, together with the Rotax 912iS Sport.

These engines, with a distinctive design, are available for sale but in limited numbers. Rotax also debuted its product configurator, which presents all engine models in a 360° view on its website www.flyrotax.com

The company also announced that it will stop production of the its two-stroke 582UL engine by the end of 2021. Peter Oelsinger, General Manager of BRP-Rotax, explained: “The Rotax 582 UL engine is the last two-stoke aircraft engine in production and was definitely part of our company success in the past. However, the decision reflects the market reality. Almost 100% of customers [now] demand four-stroke aircraft engines.”

The company will continue to offer technical service for all existing 582UL customers, and aims to provide genuine spare parts availability up to ten years after production ceases.

