Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots

Published: 10:06 AM September 13, 2021

Ryanair believes that the Boeing 737-8200 (MAX) will be a game-changer for the industry thanks to its reduced costs, fuel consumption, noise and CO2 emissions - Credit: Ryanair

Ryanair’s People Director, Darrell Hughes, has announced that the company “will recruit 2,000+ pilots over the next three years” as it prepares to receive more than two hundred Boeing 737-8200. The Irish carrier is bullish about the prospects of air travel, and placed a large order for new aircraft in late 2020, while the whole air transport industry was grappling with the prolonged effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said that it ‘has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 Training Courses as part of this recruitment drive’, and that interested pilots should also check out the airline’s career page for information on Ryanair Mentored training programmes.

