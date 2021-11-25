News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Save The Date - Blackbushe Airport 80th anniversary fly-in!

Eugenio Facci

Published: 3:16 PM November 25, 2021
Blackbushe Airport aerial view

Next year Blackbushe Airport’s operators will celebrate its 80th anniversary - Credit: Blackbushe Airport 

The operators of Blackbushe Airport will be celebrating the airport’s 80th anniversary with a Fly-In on Saturday 11 June 2022.

The day will include a small static display, fun & games for all ages and music entertainment.

The newly refurbished Pathfinder Café will be hosting a BBQ on the patio, and there will also be a raffle to benefit Blackbushe’s home-based charity, Aerobility.

All aircraft visiting for the Fly-In will benefit from a free landing fee, further details will be announced next Spring.   

