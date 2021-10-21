News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Beaver goes RED

Eugenio Facci

Published: 10:14 AM October 21, 2021   
A RED Aircraft V12 turbodiesel engine

Sealand Aviation has installed a RED-03 engine in one of its DHC-2 Beavers - Credit: RED Aircraft

Sealand Aviation, a floatplane operator based in British Columbia, Canada, is the latest customer for the RED Aircraft V12 turbodiesel engine. Sealand has installed a RED-03 engine in one of its DHC-2 Beavers, as an “intermediate step in getting to zero-emission power,” says Bill Alder, the company’s President. 

Alder explained that “The lower fuel burn [combined] with increased horsepower allows for faster airspeed and bigger payloads. This will keep the Beaver as a viable aircraft for the foreseeable future and lowers the aircraft’s environmental impact.”

