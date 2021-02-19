Sling flies its new high-winger

The four-seat High Wing promises a 145kt cruise, burning 28 lph (7.4gph). Projected range is 880nm Credit: Sling Aircraft Archant

Sling Aircraft has successfully test-flown its latest design, a four-seat, single engine model called the Sling 4 High Wing

The South African company flew the new aircraft on 18 December 2020 from Tedderfield Airpark, Johannesburg, where Sling Aircraft is based. Test crew for the first flight were company founders Mike Blyth and James Pitman.

“With our Christmas party cancelled due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions, we decided to get the whole team together at Tedderfield Airpark to be a part of this historic event−a small year-end celebration!” said Andrew Pitman, managing director of Sling.

“True to form, the Sling 4 High Wing did not disappoint. Mike and James took to the air after a couple of high-speed taxi runs and took turns flying circuits high above the airfield.” The High Wing is equipped with a ballistic parachute recovery system and Garmin G3X Touch glass cockpit. It is powered by a 141hp Rotax 915iS turbocharged engine driving an Airmaster constant-speed propeller.