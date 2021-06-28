News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Southampton’s runway extension approved

person

Eugenio Facci

Published: 6:19 PM June 28, 2021   
southampton airport aerial view

The runway at Southampton sits between the M27 on the south side and railway tracks on the north. A runway extension of 164m will now allow longer-haul flights to operate from the airfield - Credit: Google Maps

The long-running saga of Southampton Airport’s runway extension has seen a further development. Eastleigh Borough Council said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government did not meet a council deadline to step in, and has subsequently issued planning permission for the airport to extend its runway by 164m, allowing longer-haul flights to operate from the airport. 

The ministry confirmed that, at this point, it could no longer call in the council decision. 

An airport spokesperson had previously claimed that the extension would generate an extra £240m for the local economy by the year 2037, but Campaign group Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO) said a longer runway would cause economic harm to homeowners affected by noise. 

The controversial extension was approved by councillors following a debate lasting nineteen hours in April. AXO subsequently asked the ministry to review the council approval, arguing that rising emissions from flights would contravene the Climate Change Act. Eastleigh Borough Council said the ministry responded in April by asking the council to delay signing a formal agreement with the airport.

However, the Council said no further communication had been received afterwards. In a statement, it said: “The council... has now issued the decision notice to grant planning permission”.  

The agreement signed with the airport for the runway extension includes a cap of three million passengers per year, enhanced controls on noise and vehicles and the establishment of a ‘Community Health Fund’. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New grass airfield for Kent?
  2. 2 Retro review: Hasselblad 500 series 120 roll film camera (1957-2013)
  3. 3 EASA approves Piper’s HALO autoland system
  1. 4 Flight test: Comco Ikarus C42C
  2. 5 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  3. 6 Too late for EASA transfer of a UK licence
  4. 7 Civilian instructor qualifies as military QFI
  5. 8 Irish Air Corps to train in the US
  6. 9 Diamond Aircraft launches DA50 RG to rival Cirrus SR22
  7. 10 London City gets remote tower
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

A Piper 100i aircraft flying above the sea

Piper Pilot 100i debuts

Eugenio Facci

person
An artists illustration of a futuristic world where Uber Eats are delivered by drone

Who owns the skies? Will GA be crushed by commercial interests?

Tim Cooper

Logo Icon
red plane being flown over fields

Flight test: DHC-1 Chipmunk T.10

Bob Davy

Logo Icon
White Waltham

REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

person