Teesside testing hydrogen tugs

Published: 10:08 AM October 21, 2021

Teesside Airport will be one the UK’s first pilot areas to test hydrogen vehicles, as part of a £2.5m project that will see the airport’s vehicles fitted with 100% hydrogen-fuelled, zero emission engines.

One aircraft tug will be converted to run on hydrogen, while global car manufacturer Toyota will supply two Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with a range of around four hundred miles in addition to a forklift truck. Trials will aim to show how hydrogen fuelled vehicles can be quick and easy to drive and refuel, cleaning up the air in the local area.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is yet another huge boost for Teesside, putting our region at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution and developing fuels of the future. Following our multi-million-pound redevelopment of our passenger terminal it’s only right we ensure our ground operations vehicles are fit for purpose. I want Teesside Airport to be the first hydrogen ready airport in the UK and this is the first important step”.

