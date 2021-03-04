Textron Aviation unveils Citation CJ4 Gen2

The latest top-of-the-range Citation offers passengers enhanced comfort not claimed

Textron Aviation has unveiled the latest addition to the Cessna Citation business jet family - the Citation CJ4 Gen2

The latest addition to the Cessna Citation business jet family, the Citation CJ4 Gen2, was debuted virtually on 9 February. The largest Citation in the light jet segment offers operators a host of features that elevate ramp presence and in-flight comfort, including a new stair and handrail, premium seating options and enhanced ambiance lighting throughout.

“With the CJ4 Gen2, we focused on a design that enhances passenger comfort with an elevated cabin to match the performance capabilities already trusted by Citation CJ4 owners,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “Developments in technology have allowed us to introduce new design elements. A first for Citation light jets are the CoolView Skylights and a vanity option, which give our customers the atmosphere of a large aircraft with light jet performance capabilities.” The CJ4 Gen2 has seating for up to ten passengers and a 470kg baggage capacity. The single-pilot certified jet has an IFR range of 1,926nm and a maximum cruise speed of 451 knots.

More than 5,000 Cessna Citations have been delivered worldwide.