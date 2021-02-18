SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

uAvionix AV-20-S mini MFD Approved

PUBLISHED: 14:43 18 February 2021

The AV-20-S multi-function display can display a range of in-flight information Credit: UAVIONIX

The uAvionix AV-20-S multi-function display has been approved by the FAA as a clock replacement for Part 23, Class I and II Instrument Flight Rules (IFR).

In addition to telling the time, it also adds a suite of in-flight information to nearly any panel. Designed to fit in a standard 2 1/4” round instrument opening, it can also function as a standby attitude indicator and display angle of attack, bus voltage, slip/skid, outside air temperature, density altitude, ‘g’ and more – all protected by a thirty-minute internal battery backup for uninterrupted function in the event of power loss.

