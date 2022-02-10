Urban mobility eVTOL centre in Guangzhou

EH216s, Falcon Bs and other eVTOLs will operate from Guangzhou’s Intelligent Air Mobility Center - Credit: Ehang

Chinese eVTOL company Ehang has partnered with the city of Guangzhou to launch the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center.

The building has been designed as a key facility in plans to develop the city of fifteen million inhabitants into EHang’s first urban mobility pilot area.

As part of the project, several flight routes have been planned and tested for passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing and logistics.

The Air Mobility Experience Center covers an area of 2,000 square metres and is equipped with a rooftop take-off and landing vertiport as well as a hangar for power charging and maintenance.

Coordinated via 5G telecommunication, it relies on the Ehang’s command-and-control system platform to combine operations of different eVTOL models, including the EH216 and the Falcon B.

The centre is also integrated with an Automatic Guided Vehicle Parking Garage, which provides an infrastructure for a seamless transfer between car and aerial travel.

