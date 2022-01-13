News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Velis Electro operational at Blackbushe

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM January 13, 2022
Pipistrel’s headquarters

SEMET Aviation is the first UK flight training organization to operate the fully electric Velis Electro (seen here at Pipistrel’s headquarters) - Credit: Pipistrel Aircraft 

SEMET Aviation claims to have become the first UK training organisation to operate a fully electric aircraft; Pipistrel’s Velis Electro.

SEMET, based at Fairoaks and Blackbushe, added the Velis (the only certified electric aircraft in the world) to its fleet in late November.

The company says the aircraft "replaces the emission of 75kg CO2... per hour of a avgas fuelled light aircraft with a 24.8 kWh electricity consumption... Along with this huge environmental benefit, it substantially reduces noise pollution, benefiting the greater communities surrounding our busy airfield."
 

