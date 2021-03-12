CAA publishes Version 3 of the Skyway Code (March 2021)

Version 3 of the Skyway Code has now been published (March 2021) Archant

The CAA has published version 3 of the Skyway Code, a document GA pilots can use to quickly access info relevant to their flying

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has today published version 3 of the Skyway Code, designed to provide General Aviation pilots with quick and easy access to key information relevant to their flying.

Version 3 brings the publication up to date with changes to reflect the UK’s departure from the European Union, as well as the latest regulatory requirements and best practice from the CAA.

Sophie O’Sullivan, Acting Head of the General Aviation Unit said: “Today, we publish SkyWay Code V3. We know this is one of the most popular items we have ever produced; used by thousands of pilots who appreciate how approachable it is, explaining technical subjects in a simple and understandable way.

“We are committed to investing in and supporting the continuation of this document and ahead of the proposed return to flying, the updated version is now available to support you as you prepare for your return to the skies. I would encourage all pilots to read the SkyWay Code and use it as part of your planning and preparation at this time of change.“

Kirsty Murphy, Blades Aerobatic Display Pilot and former Red Arrows pilot said: “As an aerobatic display pilot I really value the accessibility and helpful reminders of the SkyWay Code; it is a one-stop shop for everything you need to consider before you brief and head out to your aircraft to go flying. I encourage all pilots to take the time to read through this free online document.”

For more information and to download the updated free online version, please visit caa.co.uk/skywaycode

What updates have been made in Version 3 of the Skyway Code?

Version 3 (March 2021) of the Skyway Code includes:

* Reflects the UK’s departure from the EU and guidance on the associated changes

* Updates to all aeronautical information, including radio frequencies and frequency monitoring codes

* Radiotelephony exchanges updated to reflect latest CAP 413 guidance

* Enhanced guidance for the use of moving map devices and avoiding airspace infringements

* Introduction to Electronic Conspicuity updated to reflect recent developments

* Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) added

* Description of ‘Just Culture’ for GA added

Contact: Jonathan Nicholson at jonathan.nicholson@caa.co.uk