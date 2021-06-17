Vintage flying scholarship open

Published: 6:01 PM June 17, 2021

Winning the scholarship will allow a pilot to train for a PPL on the iconic Tiger Moth - Credit: Ben Montgomery photo

The Worshipful Company of Coachmakers’ and Coach Harness Makers’ Flying Scholarship, established in memory of Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, is open for applications from 1 June 2021. The award, now in its seventh year, offers training to Private Pilot’s Licence standard on the vintage de Havilland DH82A Tiger Moths of the Cambridge Flying Group.

Applicants must be between eighteen and thirty years of age, resident in the UK and must not have previously received any such bursary (with the exception of the twelve-hour Air Cadet Scholarship). The closing date for applications is 15 July.