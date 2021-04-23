Pilot magazine - May issue on sale 28 April

The cover of Pilot's May issue Pilot magazine

The May issue of Pilot magazine is available to buy from 28 April. Find out what’s inside and where to get subscriptions!

The cover of Pilot's May issue

We are flying again, and the May edition of Pilot, on the newsstands from 28 April, is full of aviation excitement. Alongside the latest news, our features include: *First flown in 1946, the charming Chipmunk – known affectionately as the ‘poor man’s Spitfire’ - outlasted more modern designs and continues to serve with the RAF as an indispensable tailwheel trainer for Battle of Britain Memorial Flight pilots. Bob Davy completes an aerobatic flight test

*Pilot Profile of the new world air sports federation President, David Monks - a Brit determined to end the era of murkiness and politics that has plagued the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. Having worked his way to the top in helicopter competitions, David is a man on a mission

*No2 in our Sim Sessions series: taking inspiration from a real-life experience where a reader found himself in Instrument Meteorological Conditions – solid cloud - with a navaid failure, the Assistant Editor flies his virtual Cessna into deteriorating weather, ending up in IMC without electrics - a testing experience of a different kind!