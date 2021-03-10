IndiGo Cadets selected by Skyborne

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo Skyborne 2021

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skyborne Airline Academy has selected fourteen candidates for the IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme, and the cadets recently celebrated receiving their Letter of Intent (LoI) from the airline.

They will commence the first phase of their US FAA commercial training in the United States this spring, and upon successful completion of the programme the cadets will join IndiGo, the Indian budget airline, as A320 First Officers.