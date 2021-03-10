SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

IndiGo Cadets selected by Skyborne

PUBLISHED: 11:33 10 March 2021 | UPDATED: 11:33 10 March 2021

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo

Skyborne 2021

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo

Skyborne Airline Academy has selected fourteen candidates for the IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme, and the cadets recently celebrated receiving their Letter of Intent (LoI) from the airline.

They will commence the first phase of their US FAA commercial training in the United States this spring, and upon successful completion of the programme the cadets will join IndiGo, the Indian budget airline, as A320 First Officers.

Latest from the Pilot

IndiGo Cadets selected by Skyborne

Fourteen cadets have been selected to take part in the pilot programme run by Indian budget airline IndiGo

33% share in PA46-350 Malibu Mirage available

33% share available in 2006 PA46-350 Malibu Mirage hangared at Southampton

Girls CAN fly: Afghan women set precedent for gender diversity in aviation

Afghan women make aviation history

PA28-161 Warrior Aircraft available for rent

Piper PA28-161 Warrior available for rent - long term

New Daher / Kodiak service centre

MecanAir SA is now an authorized service centre for both Kodiak and TBM turboprop aircraft